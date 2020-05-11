Coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan stands at 5,090

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:45 p.m. May 10 Kazakhstan confirmed 14 more coronavirus-positive cases, including 2 in Almaty, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan and 5 in Turkestan region, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

As a result the number of infections the countrywide grew to 5,090.

Out of which 1,066 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1,580 in Almaty, 233 in Shymkent, 109 in Akmola region, 172 in Aktobe region, 183 in Almaty region, 299 in Atyrau region, 51 in East Kazakhstan, 179 in Zhambyl region, 249 in West Kazakhstan, 191 in Karaganda region, 61 in Kostanay region, 229 in Kyzylorda region, 120 in Mangistau region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 180 in Turkestan region.