Coronavirus tally rose to 4,049 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 21 more coronavirus cases and two deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan as of 10:20 p.m. May 4, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

5 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Almaty, 9 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan.

The coronavirus tally climbed to 4,049 in Kazakhstan. 706 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1,318 in Almaty, 213 in Shymkent, 101 in Akmola region, 160 in Aktobe region, 156 in Almaty region, 193 in Atyrau region, 20 in East Kazakhstan, 158 in Zhambyl region, 194 in West Kazakhstan, 159 in Karaganda region, 50 in Kostanay region, 214 in Kyzylorda region, 74 in Mangistau region, 150 in Pavlodar region, 30 in North Kazakhstan and 143 in Turkestan region.