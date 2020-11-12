EN
    10:37, 12 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus tally soars in Arab countries

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Health authorities in Algeria, Palestine, Morocco and Jordan registered more coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Jordan

    At least 81 deaths and 5,419 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

    The death toll reached 1,467 and the number of cases climbed to 126,401, including 9,988 recoveries.

    Morocco

    At least 81 fatalities brought the death toll to 4,506, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

    A total of 5,461 infections were also reported, bringing that number to 270,626, while 221,743 patients have recovered from the virus.

    Palestine

    Officials reported five deaths and 643 infections in the past 24 hours.

    Infections jumped to 72,144, including 612 deaths and 63,744 recoveries.

    Algeria

    At least 16 deaths and 811 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

    The death toll stands at 2,093 and cases climbed to 64,257, including 42,980 recoveries.

    Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed nearly 1.3 million lives in 190 countries and regions.

    More than 51.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, while an excess of 33.74 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

