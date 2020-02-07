Coronavirus: tests on Italians aboard cruise ship negative

ROME. KAZINFORM - Tests on 35 Italians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship of the Carnival Japan line, quarantined off Japan, have come out negative, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The Italians include the ship's commander, Gennaro Arma.

«We're all a bit anxious,» Arma's wife Marianna told ANSA after passengers and crew were placed in quarantine after cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

«I've been talking to my husband.» I was in contact with him over the last few days too, but now more frequently. I think that's normal».

Source: ANSA