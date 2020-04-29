Coronavirus: Total number of cases in Italy passes 200,000

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy has passed the 200,000 mark.

It said 105,205 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Italy, down 608 in 24 hours. Monday's fall was 290 while on Sunday there was a rise of 256.

The department said 27,359 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 382. That compares to Monday's daily rise of 333.

It said 68,941 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, up 2,317. Monday's rise was 1,696.

That means the total of number of cases, including the currently infected, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 201,505, a rise of 2,091 on Monday. Monday's rise was 1,739.

The department said there are currently 1,863 coronavirus patients in intensive care, 93 fewer than Monday, as the downward trend continued.

