Coronavirus transmission in Brazil still on wane

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The transmission of the novel coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) continues on the decline, as per the COVID-19 Observatory report, by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). For the epidemiological week comprising October 10 through 16, daily decreases were reported—4.8 percent in the case tally and 3.6 percent in the death toll. In this time span, daily averages of 10.2 thousand confirmed cases and 330 fatalities were reported across the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

The document further announces that ICU occupancy rates for adults in public hospitals have proved steady, with 25 of the 27 states and the 23 capitals out of the alert zone and with most below 50 percent.

Exceptions include the state of Espírito Santo, in the intermediate alert zone, whose rate surged from 65 to 71 percent, and the Federal District, in the critical alert zone, but with a decline from 89 to 80 percent.

Fiocruz points out that the vaccination campaign against the disease has contribute to preserve the downward trend in the negative impact of COVID-19 in the country.