Coronavirus update: Kazakhstan confirms 4922 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 88 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

To date the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 4922 including

1003 in Nur-Sultan,

1559 in Almaty,

226 in Shymkent,

106 - Akmola region,

172 in Aktobe region,

182 in Almaty region,

290 in Atyrau region,

43 in East- Kazakhstan region,

177 in Zhambyl region,

218 in West Kazakhstan region,

186 in Karaganda region,

61 in Kostanay region,

226 in Kyzylorda region,

113 in Mangistau region,

154 in Pavlodar region,

34 in North Kazakhstan region,

172 in Turkestan region.