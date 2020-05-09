Coronavirus update: Kazakhstan confirms 4946 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 6:40 p.m. 24 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

To date the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 4946 including

1004 in Nur-Sultan,

1559 in Almaty,

229 in Shymkent,

106 - Akmola region,

172 in Aktobe region,

182 in Almaty region,

295 in Atyrau region,

48 in East- Kazakhstan region,

177 in Zhambyl region,

224 in West Kazakhstan region,

188 in Karaganda region,

61 in Kostanay region,

226 in Kyzylorda region,

113 in Mangistau region,

154 in Pavlodar region,

34 in North Kazakhstan region,

174 in Turkestan region.