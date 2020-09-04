Coronavirus vaccination of volunteers to begin in Moscow next week

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The post-registration trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine will begin in Moscow next week, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during an online meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, TASS reports.

«All infrastructure facilities are ready, as well as an information system to monitor the trials and storage and distribution facilities,» Sobyanin pointed out. «We are waiting for the Gamaleya Institute to make a final decision and hand the vaccine over to us. I think we will start the research process next week,» the Moscow mayor added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. The Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production on August 15. The post-registration trials of the vaccine in Moscow are expected to involve 40,000 volunteers.