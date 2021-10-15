Coronavirus vaccination rates decreasing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus vaccination rates decreased in Atyrau region. 485 people were vaccinated against coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

485 locals were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection in the region over the last 24 hours. Since February 1, 233,772 people received the 1st component of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 203,501 were fully vaccinated.

14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in the region.

As earlier reported, there is a call center in the region for detailed vaccination information, 98 02 92.