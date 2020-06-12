Coronavirus vaccine to be produced in Zhambyl region – PM

ZHAMBYL. KAZINFORM - In the Zhambyl region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin launched the construction of a biopharmaceutical vaccine manufacturing plant at the Research Institute of Biological Safety of the Committee of Sciences of the Ministry of Education and Science in the village of Gvardeysky, Korday district, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The plant will produce immunobiological drugs according to the international standard of good manufacturing practice, including coronavirus vaccines. Currently, the candidate vaccine of the Kazakhstan Research Institute against COVID-19 is included in the WHO list and is successfully undergoing preclinical trials.





The company will also produce vaccines against pandemic influenza, tuberculosis, brucellosis, nodular dermatitis, plague of small ruminants, contagious ectima of sheep and goats, sheep pox, rabies and other infectious diseases.

It is planned to complete the construction in December 2020 and annually produce up to 60 million doses of biopharmaceuticals.





The Institute of Biological Safety under the Committee on Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in 1958 as one of the six largest virological institutes in the USSR. The staff consists of 214 researchers and leading virologists (academicians, doctors and candidates of sciences, PhD), includes 13 laboratories for working with dangerous infections.

The research institute develops vaccines for agriculture and the health care system, produces immunobiological preparations, conducts research in the field of biological safety threats, develops test systems for the diagnosis of dangerous and especially dangerous diseases, and acts as a depository of dangerous and especially dangerous strains of viruses and microorganisms.





To date, research institutes based on 5 laboratories have produced 67 types of domestic vaccines, including for healthcare against highly pathogenic bird flu (7 in the world) and highly pathogenic swine flu (6 in the world), against bird flu for agriculture (one of the first in the world), a new vector vaccine against brucellosis (surpasses world analogues). Vaccines against foot and mouth disease and 4 vaccines against COVID-19 are being developed this year.





The research institute is included in the register of the Customs Union as a supplier of vaccines abroad, is included in the group of vaccine manufacturers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.