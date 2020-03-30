Coronavirus: Zhambyl region to impose restrictive measures from Mar 31

TARAZ. KAZINFORM New restrictive measures will be imposed in the territory of Zhambyl region beginning from 00:00am 31 March 2020 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from Coronavirus2020.kz website.

Thus, the region’s authorities prohibit entry and exit of people and all the types of vehicles to and from Zhambyl region and the city of Taraz, except for transit and cargo vehicles.

The shopping malls, parks, resort complexes, internet clubs, car wash facilities, beauty salons, hairdressers, non-food, car, clothing and construction markets will be closed.

Retail food markets will operate from 10:00am to 05:00pm with mandatory observance of sanitary-disinfection regime.

Wholesale food warehouses and markets, supermarkets, food outlets, convenience stores and pharmacies will operate normally.

Public catering facilities (cafes, restaurants, bars, canteens and others) will suspend their work, except for food delivery services.

The residents of the region are urged to stay indoors and leave homes unless absolutely necessary (such as buying food stuffs, pharmaceuticals and medical items, for medical care and emergency cases).

Citizens aged 65 and above must observe self-isolation regime. Minors must not walk outdoors without adults’ accompaniment.

Police departments, health facilities, emergency services and other organizations ensuring vital activity of the region (such as heat-, electricity- and water-supply services) will operate normally.

Restrictive measures will be also introduced in Korday municipality of the region.