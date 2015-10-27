Corrupt ex-head of EXPO-2017 company to stay under house arrest until November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - House arrest of former CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Talgat Yermegiyayev has been extended again, a source at the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Fighting Corruption said.

"The house arrest was extended until November," Deputy Chairman of the Agency Alik Shpekbayev confirmed. Earlier it was reported that in June 2015 Talgat Yermegiyayev had been detained on the suspicion of embezzling at least 4,2 billion tenge ($22,4 million) and put under house arrest. A group of top managers of the company are also suspected of embezzlement on a large scale.