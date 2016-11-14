Cosmo-Land likely to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company announced it had invited investors for construction of the 2nd stage of the National Space Centre, Kazinform reports.

The guests and citizens of the Kazakh capital walking or driving along the Turan Avenue towards the Astana Airport or back could have already probably noticed an unusual orange-blue building of the National Space Centre which is under construction now. These are the ground complexes of controlling the ERS (earth remote sensing) space systems and high accuracy navigation systems comprising the first stage of the national space center’s construction. As per technical feasibility study, the second stage of construction works being carried out on 15 hectares of area include: an administrative building, a space technologies laboratory, a museum of space science and a planetarium, a hotel, residence buildings, sport and recreation complex, a kindergarten and a shopping mall.





According to Vice President for Construction of the JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Rashit Akhmetov, both domestic and foreign investors are interested in construction of a multi-functional residence complex in the territory of the National Space Center.

“The goal of establishment of the National Space Centre in Astana is the territorial and technological integration of industrial and commercial enterprises operating in space development sector as well as integration of socio-cultural and scientific-educational facilities,” Akhmetov noted.





With the consideration of the impact of the global financial crisis on Kazakhstan’s construction sector, the company considers an opportunity of changing the composition of the facilities, their location in the construction site and technical-economic parameters as well as construction of commercial facilities at the discretion of an investor in coordination with JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The National Space Centre is expected to become one of the brightest sights of the capital of Kazakhstan, the authors of the project say.