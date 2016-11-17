Cosmobeaute 2016 exhibition to showcase innovations of aesthetic medicine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Long awaited event in the cosmetology and aesthetic medicine - an exhibition Cosmobeaute Kazakhstan 2016 will take place for the first time in Almaty on November 23-25.

The exhibition full of pleasant surprises, exciting championships, master classes and seminars, promises to become the most interesting event of this autumn. Hundreds of professionals of beauty industry and aesthetic medicine will come to Almaty to showcase the latest inventions in the industries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first exhibition in Kazakhstan - Cosmobeaute Kazakhstan 2016 will also become the main B2B event in the beauty and aesthetic medicine area, uniting the leading specialists of the aesthetic medicine, cosmetology, plastic surgery sectors, the representatives of the wholesale and retail markets, as well as the professionals of the beauty industry, owners and managers of businesses from Asian and European countries.

The exhibition will focus on professional equipment for cosmetology and aesthetic medicine, professional hair products, instruments and equipment, professional nail equipment and instruments, tattoo, permanent make up, medical-cosmetic products for skin, perfumery, cosmetics, personal hygiene items, decorative cosmetics, natural cosmetics, SPA & Wellness. Organizers are one of the most well-known exhibition companies of Kazakhstan - Iteca, promise a rich business program that can satisfy even the most knowledgeable and hard-to-surprise participators and guests.

The program of the exhibition includes such events as the international research-to-practice conference "European school of aesthetic medicine" with the top speakers from Europe, "The 1st Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in hairdressing art, nail aesthetics, make up and body art", seminars from ARAVIA Professional, a training session in salon business, professional master classes from Alexey Antonyuk, a well-known Ukrainian hairdresser, who happens to be the President of the Ukraine Hairdressers Union and OMC delegate, and other coaching programs with the leading experts from Europe, Ukraine, Russia, and Asia.

Laboratory of the ideas of the exhibition will offer 12 master classes on innovation in nail design, hairdressing art, make up, new solutions in the area of aesthetic medicine and cosmetology. Such companies as Darmacol, Cailyn, Absolute New York, Nicka K New York, Ryor, Barbara Hofmann, Beautyblender, Tangle Teezer, Lucas Papaw, Eklado, Sorme Treatment Cosmetics, Modelrock Lashes, Vg Professional Make Up, Dr.Sea, Insight, Gloria, Guerisso, Cloud, Lumaca Doro, Wontech, Premier Beauty Line, Aravia Professional, Wells, Sensis, Nabocul, Gloria, Christian, Max-Mar, Alex Horse, Garden Prestige and others are expected to participate.

The key bonus of the exhibition - the international list of exhibitors from Italy, South Korea, China, Russia, Ukraine and other countries - will present the innovations, have presentations and master classes at their stands.

Cosmobeaute Kazakhstan 2016 will provide an opportunity to take part in the Buyers program with its' business space - Buyer Zone, where One2One meetings for importers, distributors and buyers will take place. Apart from that, official delegates of specialists from cosmetology and aesthetic medicine sectors will come to the exhibition from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to establish partnerships with Kazakhstani and international companies.