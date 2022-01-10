Cost of damages from unrest approaches KZT 93.7 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken announced that the damage from unrest at a rough guess will cost some KZT 93.7 bln as of January 10, Kazinform reports.

1,319 business entities located in 1,488 facilities were damaged countrywide. Out of which 1,234 business entities are registered in Almaty.

At a rough estimate, the amount of damage is expected to hit over KZT 93.7 bln (including KZT 92.2 bln in Almaty).