Costa Rica confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev held a meeting with the delegation from Costa Rica headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz within the framework of the international conference "Building a Nuclear-Free-World" in Astana, the press service of the EXPO-2017 informs.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and the participation of Costa Rica in the EXPO-2017.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica informed that the Government of the country made a decision to take part in the Astana exhibition. According to the minister, 97% used in Costa Rica in 2015 was produced from alternative energy sources. This figure is the highest in the world.

Thus, Costa Rica has become the 98th country that officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO-2017. Besides, 17 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition as well.