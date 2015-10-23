Costa Rica interested in participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym Zhomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, the press service of the Senate informs.

The Senate Speaker welcomed the first visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica to Astana and stressed the willingness of Kazakhstan to strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Costa Rica. K. Tokayev told about the activity of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and about the process of ensuring the implementation of five institutional reforms of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

K. Tokayev also spoke for the establishment of the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and handed over the invitation to the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica to visit Kazakhstan.

M. Gonzalez Sanz also noted that the initiatives of President of N. Nazarbayev in the sphere of nuclear disarmament, global reduction in military expenditures, ensuring supremacy of the international law and strengthening of the mechanisms of multilateral cooperation are similar to the policy of Costa Rica. In this regard, the foreign diplomat informed that Costa Rica intended to support the candidature of Kazakhstan for the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged opinions about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the trade and economic, investment and tourist spheres. According to M. Gonzalez Sanz, the experience of Costa Rica in the sphere of development of renewable energy sources, the share of which reaches 92% in the energy balance of Costa Rica, might be interesting for Kazakhstan. in this regard, Costa Rica expresses its willingness to participate in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.