Cotton seeds of China and Turkey planted in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM 95,000 ha of cotton will be planted this year in Maktaaral district, South Kazakhstan region, the local administration's press service said.

Cotton producers are provided with 3,000 tons of seeds, including the country's breeds and those bought in China and Turkey. Besides, the Government allocated 3,900 tons of fuel and lubricant materials.



It is noteworthy last year cotton growers gathered 219,000 tons of white gold. The average yield made 23 centners per hectare. 641 groups of workers and 290 combines were involved.