Council for Cooperation with OECD held its meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting of the Council for Cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), primeminister.kz reports.



Those attending debated prospects for realization of new joint projects for 2019-2020 and issues concerning signing of a memo of cooperation within the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. Besides, they discussed also the country's participation in the Eurasia Week 2018 that is scheduled to take place in Paris this November.

Kazakhstan has been taking part in the OECD sub-regional program, the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan, since 2004 in order to improve the country's anti-corruption laws and upgrade the measures taken.