Council of CIS Defense Ministers convened in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 75th sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states took place in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took part in it.



Those gathered debated situation in Central Asia, war on international terrorism, directions for international cooperation, prospects of the unified system of control and evaluation of the radiation, chemical and biological situations and exchanged views.



Following the sitting the sides adopted the action plan for 2019, signed a number of documents.



The Council of CIS Defense Ministers was founded in 1992.

