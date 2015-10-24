EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:21, 24 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Council of CIS Heads of Government to hold meeting on Oct 30 in Dushanbe

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government will be held on October 30 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Kazinform refers to BelTA citing the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

    The draft agenda of the meeting included the issues mainly dealing with the development of economic cooperation. This, in particular, the implementation of an agreement on free trade zone, activities of specialized bodies in economy, measures for the implementation of the third stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy, issues of innovation collaboration, competition in product markets, telecommunication, energy, securities market, as well as a large block of financial documents. In addition, the heads of governments will consider documents regulating partnership in the field of physical culture and sports, international youth cooperation, education, medical and social assistance to veterans, prevention and emergency response and security.

    Tags:
    Economy Tajikistan CIS Government Integration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!