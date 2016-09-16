Council of deputies' ethics created at Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The agenda of the upcoming plenary session of the Majilis have been discussed at the session of its board chaired by Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin today.

According to the chamber's press service, the agenda will include several ratification draft laws, including the agreement on continuation of the activity of the International Scientific Technical Center and the Treaty on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.



The chamber is expected to set the date of preparing conclusion on the draft law on ratification of the amendments to the agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on the status of Baikonur.



The board also adopted the resolution on the establishment of the Council of deputies' ethics under the chairman of the Majilis.