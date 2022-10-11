Council of Europe, EU welcome Kazakhstan's decision to abolish death penalty

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM On the occasion of World Day Against the Death Penalty on October 10, the Council of Europe and the European Union welcomed Kazakhstan's decision to abolish a death penalty, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

This was reported by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and the High Representative of the European Union in their joint statement published on the website of the organization ( https://www.coe.int/ru/web/portal/-/european-and-world-day-against-the-death-penalty-10-october ).

«We commend all those Council of Europe Member States (including all of the EU Member States) that have abolished the death penalty in all circumstances ... The steady worldwide decline in the number of states still applying the death penalty confirms the global trend towards abandoning this cruel, inhuman and ineffective punishment», - the document says.

«The EU and the Council of Europe praise Kazakhstan for having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty worldwide», - underlined in the joint statement.

As known, on January 2, 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Moreover, in a referendum on June 5, 2022, the citizens of Kazakhstan voted to amend the Constitution, including approval of the article about abolishment of the death penalty.





























Photo:s.france24.com