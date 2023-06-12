Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM - The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg organized negotiations with the youth delegation from Kazakhstan consisting of the head of the public association «Land of the Great Steppe» Valikhan Bakhretdinov, Chairman of the Regional Public Organization «Assembly of Zhastary» Timur Jumurbaev, associated professor of Maqsut Narikbayev University Muslim Khasenov, Deputy Head of Social Development Department of Kostanai region Abylaykhan Kakenov and others with the Executive Director of the European Youth Center of the Council of Europe Marie Farigoules and with the Director of Program Coordination of the Council of Europe, Delphine Freymann, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh delegation informed European partners about reforms targeted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the field of youth in light of the recently adopted law on youth policy and social welfare, other reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, and the vision on further cooperation with the Council of Europe. It was noted that development of our country is closely connected with the level of development of Kazakh youth, their integration to society.

They emphasized that the priorities of this policy are one of the key goals of Strategy «Kazakhstan-2050». The programs being implemented in this direction are aimed at ensuring social rights of the youth in the sphere of education, labor and employment, health protection, development of creative potential, and creation of conditions for broad socialization of the youth and formation of patriotic values.

The ways of activation of youth and non-governmental cooperation between Kazakhstan and Council of Europe were discussed.

In turn, the representatives of the Council of Europe praised the reforms of the leadership of Kazakhstan. They supported the country's further democratization and expressed their readiness to continue supporting Kazakhstan's youth policy processes.