‘Council of Sages’ discuss the global situation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with members of "Council of Sages", according to the press service of Akorda.

The meeting was attended by prominent foreign statesmen and Nobel laureates including the former President of Israel Shimon Peres, ex-President of Poland L. Walesa, former President of Colombia C.Truhilo, former Prime Minister of Spain J.Zapatero, Former IAEA Director General Mohammed Mohamed ElBaradei and others. The participants have discussed the situation in world politics, economy and international security. In this context, the parties touched upon foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan and its role in the international community's efforts to resolve various conflicts in the world. In addition, the session paid special attention to the steps taken by our country to ensure sustainable development in the current economic conditions. In his speech President Nazarbayev spoke about the achievements of our country gained over the years of independence. The President noted that within three years Kazakhstan has carried out privatization, attracted the largest investments in Central Asia. Today, Kazakhstan is among the 50 most competitive countries and the 20 states with the largest volume of attracted investments. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that due to prices instability in the world market of raw materials, Kazakhstan implements the policy of industrialization. The President stressed that currently the country's second five-year program is being implemented. One of the main objectives of the program is the gradual reduction of economic dependence on exports of raw materials. President Nazarbayev emphasized the country's economy aims at the development of transport and logistics capabilities and construction of infrastructure objects. These efforts, in turn, made it possible to diversify and significantly increase the volume of trade with other countries. The President also stressed that the National Fund allows our country to continue the implementation of the set plans and fulfill social obligations. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the state.