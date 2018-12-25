Council of Young Scientists founded in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Council of Young Scientists under the Science and Education Ministry has been founded in Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service reports.

Its mission is to develop proposals on how to implement the state policy in scientific, scientific and technologic activities and commercialization of research and development deliverables as related to issues concerning activities of young scientists.



The council will be formed and established by the Ministry with due consideration of recommendations of councils of young scientists of scientific organizations, universities and candidacies of public associations of young scientists.



The key distinction of the council is that young scientists will engineer and suggest real solutions.