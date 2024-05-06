Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife

A social media post with pictures and video proof of abuse provided by Karina Mamash, the wife of the counselor at the embassy in the UAE, Saken Mamash, was posted today on the page of fund for victims of violence NeMolchi.kz. The fund requested urgent response by the authorities in ensuring the safety of Karina and taking necessary actions against the diplomat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan responded by recalling the accused to back Kazakhstan, Kazinfrorm News Agency correspondent reports.

“We are urgently recalling this employee to Kazakhstan. Now law enforcement agencies will deal with his case,” the Ministry said in a statement regarding the situation with violence against the diplomat’s wife.

Karina reached out to the foundation NeMolchi.kz (Don’t be silent) with a message and provided evidence of the abuse, which, according to her, has been going on for 10 years.

“Dina, hello! I am Mamash Karina Gosmanovna. I declare that I have been subjected to violence for 10 years. I want my husband to be deprived of his diplomatic status and put in prison for all the abuses that he committed against me. Physical, sexual, emotional, economic, domestic, domestic violence", she said in the message.

The recent law on domestic violence against women and children signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on April 15, is yet to come into power.