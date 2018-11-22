EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:48, 22 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Counter-terrorism exercises to take place in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Counter-terrorism exercises will be held today in Astana, the capital's police department informed.

    "The capital's Counter-Terrorism Operation Headquarters conducts a scheduled counter-terrorism exercise from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. within the administrative building of the Almaty District Police Department (Southeast)," the department said.
     
    The objective is to improve the interdepartmental collaboration and the practical development of the law-enforcement bodies' joint counter-terrorism actions.

    Tags:
    Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!