Counter-terrorism exercises to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Counter-terrorism exercises will be held today in Astana, the capital's police department informed.

"The capital's Counter-Terrorism Operation Headquarters conducts a scheduled counter-terrorism exercise from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. within the administrative building of the Almaty District Police Department (Southeast)," the department said.



The objective is to improve the interdepartmental collaboration and the practical development of the law-enforcement bodies' joint counter-terrorism actions.