ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Success of every country largely depends on the knowledge and experience of its leader, believes press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev.

The press secretary commended Nursultan Nazarbayev's life experience and knowledge in terms of inter-ethnic accord in Kazakhstan. "Back in 1992 the President said that Kazakhstan's success depends on inter-ethnic and inter-faith consent in the country," Mr. Abayev said at the 2nd international media forum of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Thursday. He also noted that President Nazarbayev stresses the relevance of inter-ethnic accord in every interview. According to the press secretary, the issue of inter-ethnic accord is often touched upon at high level meetings and negotiations. "Inter-ethnic accord has become a topic of great interest over the past two years," Abayev said, adding that foreign investors are attracted by inter-ethnic harmony in Kazakhstan.