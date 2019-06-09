Couple gets married at polling station in capital city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Miras Abdrakhman and Zhanel Berdalinova got married at a polling station in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The newlyweds received the marriage certificate at polling station No. 147 located in Lyceum No. 35.

"We are colleagues and met at work. And everything started there. A year has passed since then. Both of us are employees specializing in management," said Miras Abdrakhman.



The young people told reporters why for this landmark event they chose Kazakhstan presidential election day.



"Presidential election is an important and fateful event for the future. In this regard, we wanted to do our part. We voted together and got married," he added.