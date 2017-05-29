Course towards the future: modernization of #Kazakhstan identity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has entered a new period in its history. In April, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan, published his vision for the modernization of Kazakhstan's identity and society.

President Nazarbayev explained: "The large-scale economic and political reforms that we have started should be complemented with advanced modernization of our identity. This won't just complement political and economic modernization but provide its core." Colin Stevens wrote for EU Reporter .



President Nazarbayev set out the agenda for the coming years, announced the ‘Third Modernization of Kazakhstan', which involves creating a new model of economic growth that will ensure the country's global competitiveness. The modernization includes five main priorities, which are designed to ensure economic growth and sustainable development to help Kazakhstan join the top 30 most developed countries by 2050.



The EU fully supports these ambitions and sees the development of Kazakhstan as essential to the wellbeing of the region and of Europe, with the EU being Kazakhstan's largest trading and economic partner and the biggest investor in the Kazakh economy.



Latvian MEP Iveta Grigule, who heads the European Parliament delegation on Central Asian countries, said "Kazakhstan is an important partner for us Europeans in various fields and will be stronger in the future."



In January, the President also set out steps to increase the powers of parliament. He stated that these constitutional reforms, which have been adopted in March, are aimed at furthering the democratic development of Kazakhstan, as the Government will be more accountable to parliament.



Belgian Socialist MEP Marc Tarabella said he welcomed the fact that "the president seems to want to open the door to democratic change in the country's institutions."



Belgian Greens MEP Helga Stevens also responded, telling EU Reporter: "These proposed changes could be the next step on the path of democratic development for Kazakhstan. I also welcome and support the proposal for redistribution of powers between the government branches"



Other priorities include translating the world's 100 best textbooks on the humanities into the Kazakh language, promoting Kazakhstan's national holy sites domestically and Kazakhstan's modern culture globally.



Other projects include encouraging a stronger "neighbourhood" and local identity as part of a wider national one, and acknowledging individuals who contributed to the achievements of Kazakhstan over the last 25 years.



The "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project will tell this story through the individual lives of 100 citizens from different regions of different age groups and ethnic origins - each of whom have succeeded over the last 25 years.



President Nazarbayev wants everyone to see the human lives and dramatic stories behind the figures and facts of Kazakhstan's progress

He proposes real stories of real people to paint a picture of modern Kazakhstan. "They will bring our achievements more to life than any statistics. We should make them central figures of our TV documentaries. They should become role models in a clear and balanced view of life."



The President further noted that aspects of the modernization will include making education the top priority for Kazakh youth and ensuring that Kazakh citizens are computer literate, have foreign language proficiency and cultural openness.