Court extends arrest of accused in Almaty Towers fire

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The court extended the arrest of Dauren Tuyakov director of trampoline center in Almaty Towers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Arrest extended to three months, until February 12," Almaty City Court press service reports.

Tuyakov has been detained on November 12. He was placed in a temporary detention on suspicion of a crime under Article 292 part 3 of the Criminal Code "Violation of fire safety rules, resulting in the death of a person or other serious consequences".

The fire in Almaty Towers business center broke out on November 6. One man died from carbon-monoxide poisoning. Five more bodies were found on the next day. The fire covered the area of 1,800sq.m. All of them turned out to be students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (2), Kazakh National Medical University (1) and Kazakh National Research-Technical University named after K.Satpayev.