Court trial on June 5 terrorist attack kicked off in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A court trial on the June 5 terrorist attack kicked off in Aktobe city with 29 people on the defendant's bench. The hearing is being held at the Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Aktobe region. Nurlan Sultanov chairs the sitting.

According to Press Secretary of the regional court Iliada Dossova, 9 of the defendants are accused of committing several crimes including participation in a terrorist attack. Besides, 8 people are suspected in failure to report about the imminent crime and two are accused of misprision of crime.

June 5, 2016 became a tragic date for Aktobe city, when a group of terrorists attacked Pallada and Pantera gun shops and military unit no.6655. 8 people were killed ( 3 of them are servicemen) and 30 people including 14 civilians were injured.