COV-Iran Barekat coronavirus vaccine production line launched

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The official in charge of COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine project said on Tuesday that first industrial production line for the domestically developed vaccine was launched with a capacity to produce 3 million doses a month.

Reza Mazhari told IRNA that mass production of the vaccine would start as soon as the results of the third clinical test for the vaccine are confirmed by the Health Ministry, IRNA reports.

He also said that the second production line for the vaccine with the capacity to produce up to 17 million doses in a month is under construction and would be launched within next two months.

Public vaccination with COV-Iran Barekat is going to start in mid-June after clinical results are confirmed, according to Mazhari.

COV-Iran Barekat coronavirus vaccine was developed by Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order organization.