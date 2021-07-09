COVID: 1,394 new cases, 13 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 1,394 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the past 24 hours, and 13 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 1,010 new cases and 14 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 174,852 more tests have been done, compared with 177,977 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.56% to 0.80%.

Intensive care cases were steady while hospital admissions fell by 37.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,267,105, and the death toll 127,731.

The recovered and discharged are now 4,097,905, up 1,749 on Wednesday.

The currently positive are 41,469 down 371.