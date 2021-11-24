EN
    10:46, 24 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 10,047 new cases, 83 more victims - ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 10,047 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 83 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares with 6,404 new cases and 70 more victims Monday.

    Some 689,280 more tests have been done compared to 267,570 Monday.

    The positivity rate is down from 2.3% to 1.4%.

    Intensive care cases are up 11 to 560 and hospital admissions up 90 to 4,597.

    The currently positive are 154,510, up 2,996 on Monday.

    The recovered and discharged are 4,654,295, up 6,965 on Monday.

    The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,942,135, and the death toll 133,330.


