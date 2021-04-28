COVID: 10,404 new cases, 373 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 10,404 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 373 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 8,444 new cases and 301 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 302,734 more tests have been done, compared with 145,819 Monday.

The positivity rate has fallen by 2.4%, from 5.8% to 3.4%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 101 and hospital admissions by 323.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,981,512, and the death toll 119,912.

The currently positive are 448,149 (-4,663 on Monday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,413,451 (+14,688)., and those in domestic isolation 425,089 (-4,239).