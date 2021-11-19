COVID: 10,638 new cases, 69 more victims - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 10,638 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 69 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

This is a fresh daily post-May high in new cases.

It compares to 10,172 new cases and 72 more victims Wednesday.

Some 625,774 more tests have been done, compared to 537,765 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 1.9% to 1.7%.

Intensive care cases are up 17 to 503 and hospital admissions up 28 to 4,088.

The currently positive are 132,513, up 5,428 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,628,340, up 5,148 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,893,887, and the death toll 133,034.