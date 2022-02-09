COVID: 101,864 new cases, 415 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 101,864 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 415 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares to 41,247 new cases and 326 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 999,095 more tests have been done, compared to 393,663 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.5% to 10.2%.

Intensive care cases are down 47 to 1,376 and hospital admissions down 338 to 18,337.

The currently positive are 1,927,800, down 62,901 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 9,688,455, up 164,915on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 11,765,767, and the death toll 149,512.