COVID: 108,304 new cases, 223 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 108,304 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 223 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 219,441 new cases and 198 more victims Thursday.

Some 492,172 more tests have been done, compared with 1,138,310 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 19.3% to 22%.

Intensive care cases are up 32 to 1,499, and hospital admissions up 764 to 14,591.

The currently positive are 1,674,071, up 80,492 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 5,270,994, up 27,582 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 7,083,762, and the death toll 138,697.