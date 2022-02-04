COVID: 112,691 new cases, 414 more victims - ANSA

ROME. - There have been 112,691 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 414 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 118,994 new cases and 395 more victims Wednesday.

Some 915,337 more tests ave been done, compared to 964,521 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 12.3%.

Intensive care cases are down 67 to 1,457 and hospital admissions down 226 to 19,324.

The currently positive are 2,328,230, down 79,396 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 8,872,737, up 191,938 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 11,348,701, and the death toll 147,734.