    21:52, 16 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's 12-to-18-year-olds on Monday started getting COVID-19 jabs without booking after COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo wrote to Italy's regional governments telling them to allow the move.

    The letter tells the regions to prepare fast tracks for young people in this age group and make it possible for them to get vaccinated «even without advance booking», ANSA reports.

    The government is keen to get as many people as possible in this age group vaccinated for the coronavirus before the start of the new school year in September.

    Furthermore, it is also important to vaccinate young people as experts say the transmission of the virus is currently taking place primarily among under-30s.

    Italy has authorized the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines on minors aged 12 to 17.

    Lombardy on Monday said 65% of its adolescents aged between 12 and 16 had adhered to the vaccination campaign, getting at least one jab.


