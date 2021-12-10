COVID: 12,527 new cases, 79 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 12,527 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 79 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares with 17,959 new cases and 86 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 312,828 more tests have been done, compared with 564,698 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is up from 3.2% to 4%.

Intensive care cases are up 20 to 811 and hospital admissions up 234 to 6,333.

The currently positive are 254,553, up 5,339 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,775,676, up 7,098 on Wednesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,164,780, and the death toll 134,551.