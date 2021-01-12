COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has had 12,532 new COVID cases and 448 new victims in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday.

This compares to 18,627 new cases and 361 new victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 91,656 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

That compares to 139,758 Sunday.

The positivity rate has risen slightly to 13.6% from 13.3% Sunday (+0,3%).

The number of intensive-care patients has risen by 27 and hospital admissions by 176.

The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 2,289,021, and the death toll now 79,203.

The currently positive are 575,979 (-3,953), and the recovered and discharged 1,633,839 (+16,035).

The number of people in domestic isolation is now 549,734 (-4,156).