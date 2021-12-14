COVID: 12,712 new cases, 98 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 12,712 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 98 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 19,215 new cases and 66 more victims Sunday.

Some 313,536 more tests have been done, compared to 501,815 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 3.8% to 4%.

Intensive care cases are up 27 to 856 and hospital admissions up 254 to 6,951.

The currently positive are 290,757, 5,880 more than Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,812,535, up 6,726 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 5,238,221, and the death toll 134,929.



