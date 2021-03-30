COVID: 12,916 new cases, 417 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 12,916 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 417 more victims, the health ministry said Monday.

This compares with 19,611 cases and 297 victims Sunday, ANSA reports.

The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,544,957, and the death toll 108,350.

Intensive case cases have risen by 42, and hospital admissions by 462.

Some 156,692 more tests have been done, compared to 272,630 Sunday.

The positivity rate has risen by 1%, from 7.2% to 8.2%.