    17:40, 04 February 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID: 13,189 new cases, 476 more victims, ANSA

    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 13,189 new COVID-19 cases, and 476 more victims of the virus, in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday.

    That compares to 9,660 new cases and 499 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Some 279,307 more tests have been carried out and the positivity rate has risen 0.8%, from 3.9% Tuesday to 4.7% Wednesday, the ministry said.

    Intensive care cases have fallen by 69, and hospital admissions by 246.


