COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 13,447 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 476 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 9,789 new cases and 358 more victims on Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 304.990 more tests have been done, compared with 190,635 Monday.

The positivity rate has fallen by 0.7%, from 5.1% to 4.4%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 67, and hospital admissions by 377.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,793,033, and the death toll 115,088.

The currently positive are 519,220 (-5,197on Monday), the recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic 3,158,725 (+18,160), and those in domestic isolation 488,742 (-4,753).