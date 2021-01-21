COVID: 13,571 positives, 524 victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 13,571 new COVID-19 positives, and 524 victims, in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares with 10,497 new cases and 603 new deaths Tuesday, ANSA reports.

There have been 279,762 fresh COVID tests, compared to 254,070 Tuesday.

The latest positivity rate is 4.9%, up 0.8% from 4.1% Tuesday.

Both intensive care places and hospital admissions were slightly down, respectively by 26 and 230, the fist drops in many days..